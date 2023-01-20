NATO's Bauer says countries have to decide on giving Ukraine tanks

The head of NATO's Military Committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, said on Friday any decision to supply tanks to Ukraine must be taken by each nation supporting the country's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.

"It is a sovereign decision by a sovereign state, which Germany is," he told a news conference in Lisbon. "It is important that Ukraine wins this war...we need to seriously look at what Ukraine requires and if possible give them what they ask for," he said, adding that had to be done in a timely fashion.

No decision on supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was reached at a meeting of allies at Germany's Ramstein Air Base, Poland's defence minister said on Friday, though he remained optimistic that efforts to provide them would end in success.

