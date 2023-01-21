Left Menu

Army Chief Gen Pande visits Eastern Command HW, reviews situation along LAC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:16 IST
Army Chief Gen Pande visits Eastern Command HW, reviews situation along LAC
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim during a visit to the headquarters of the eastern Army command.

Officials said senior commanders of the Kolkata-headquartered command briefed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) about various operational matters, including deployment of troops.

Gen Pande's visit to the crucial command came nearly six weeks after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in an area along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command takes care of the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

The Army said Gen Pande appreciated the officials and troops for maintaining high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty.

''General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited HQ #EasternCommand #Kolkata and was briefed on operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. #COAS interacted with the officers & troops and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty,'' the Army tweeted.

There has been a fresh spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in the clash along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector on December 9.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese troops tried to ''unilaterally'' change the status quo in the Yangtse area but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its firm and resolute response.

On January 12, Gen Pande said the situation along the frontier with China is ''stable'' but ''unpredictable'' and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingencies.

He also said that there was a slight increase in the number of Chinese troops in their areas across the eastern sector.

''But we are keeping a close watch on the movements and activities there,'' he said.

Besides eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has also been focusing on enhancing infrastructure along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

From construction of roads, bridges and ammunition depots to bolstering its surveillance apparatus, the Army is ramping up military infrastructure at a rapid pace for quicker mobilisation of troops in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

