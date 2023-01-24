Left Menu

White House: DOJ searched Biden's home after 'voluntary, proactive offer' by president's lawyers

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 03:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 03:37 IST
White House: DOJ searched Biden's home after 'voluntary, proactive offer' by president's lawyers

The White House said on Monday that the search by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's home was carried out after a "voluntary, proactive offer" by the president's personal lawyers to the Department of Justice.

Biden's lawyers have kept him informed throughout this process as they have been in discussions with the Justice Department, White House spokesman Ian Sams said.

Sams declined to provide more clarity on the exact content of the materials taken from Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023