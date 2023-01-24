White House: DOJ searched Biden's home after 'voluntary, proactive offer' by president's lawyers
The White House said on Monday that the search by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's home was carried out after a "voluntary, proactive offer" by the president's personal lawyers to the Department of Justice.
Biden's lawyers have kept him informed throughout this process as they have been in discussions with the Justice Department, White House spokesman Ian Sams said.
Sams declined to provide more clarity on the exact content of the materials taken from Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home.
