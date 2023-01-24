Top Lebanese prosecutor tells judge blast probe remains suspended -letter
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:05 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's top prosecutor on Tuesday told Judge Tarek Bitar that his probe into the Beirut port blast remains suspended, according to correspondence seen by Reuters, a day after Bitar unexpectedly resumed his investigation.
The probe had been halted for more than a year until Monday, when Bitar filed charges against senior officials including public prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat following a legal opinion that said he should be allowed to continue investigating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarek Bitar
- Ghassan Oweidat
- Lebanon
- Bitar
- Beirut
Advertisement