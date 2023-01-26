Left Menu

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of several people at a church in southern Spain, with at least one person killed, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. The man, who was described by some media as wielding either a machete or a samurai sword, allegedly attacked churchgoers in San Lorenzo parish in Algeciras, a port city in the southern province of Cadiz.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 01:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 01:55 IST
At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of several people at a church in southern Spain, with at least one person killed, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The man, who was described by some media as wielding either a machete or a samurai sword, allegedly attacked churchgoers in San Lorenzo parish in Algeciras, a port city in the southern province of Cadiz. "The facts are being investigated and analyzed, but it is not yet possible to determine the nature of the attack," the ministry said in a statement.

A police spokesperson declined to provide further details. According to initial reports by local media, the parish priest was among the injured and is in serious condition.

El Mundo newspaper reported that four people had been injured in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023