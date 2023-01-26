Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurls tricolour at Republic Day event in Rajasthan

Governor Kalraj Mishra led Rajasthan in celebrating the 74th Republic Day on Thursday by unfurling the national flag at the state-level function here.

The function at Sawai Man Singh Stadium was also attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, among others.

Mishra also inspected the parade at the function. Sixteen contingents of Hadi Rani Mahila Battalion, Police Commissionerate Jaipur, State Disaster Response Force, Government Railway Police, Jail Prahari, Border Home Guard and 14th Battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and others took part in the parade which was led by IPS officer Manish Kumar.

The parade was followed by cultural performances by folk artistes and schoolchildren from Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Assam and Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Police's cavalry team wowed the audience with their stunts. Bands of Indian Army, Rajasthan Police and schoolchildren played patriotic songs and ceremonial tunes.

Earlier, Governor Mishra unfurled the tricolour at Raj Bhawan and paid homage to the fallen soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Chief Minister Gehlot also unfurled the national flag at his residence.

Republic Day celebrations were also held at the offices of political parties and at educational institutions.

A group of enthusiastic youths and members of the Cavalia Horse Riders Club took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the JLN road here, while schoolchildren held a cultural programme at the Jawahar Circle.

