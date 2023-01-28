Various types of craniocerebral injuries. Learn more important information about the most common types of brain injuries

Craniocerebral trauma — mechanical damage to the skull, brain, blood vessels, nerves, and meninges. In the case of an open craniocerebral injury, the skull cavity is in direct contact with the external environment. In the case of a closed craniocerebral injury, the skull remains intact, and only the skin and brain tissue are damaged. The most common causes of brain injuries are the consequences of car accidents and domestic injuries. Traumatic brain injury is the most common type, causing 52,000 deaths yearly. By this term, trauma refers to physical injury caused by blows to the head, but not all blows to the head cause the same traumatic action. Some traumatic brain injuries are relatively minor and cause only short-term symptoms that go away without medical intervention. Other traumatic brain injuries cause severe brain damage that can permanently impair the affected person's ability to perceive things correctly. When receiving a brain injury due to any factors, for example, a car accident, a fight with another person, or something else, it is essential to contact traumatic brain injury lawyers timely. Experienced specialists with legal experience in this field will be able to provide qualified legal assistance in resolving any issues related to the victim's brain injuries, for example, financial compensation from the perpetrator to the victim. Regardless of the injury's severity, it is impossible to diagnose a craniocerebral injury based only on the symptoms or the severity of the impact; it is essential to seek professional medical help immediately. It can save your life and prevent many devastating long-term effects of brain damage. The critical point is that traumatic brain injury is not the only cause of brain damage. Non-traumatic brain injuries are no less devastating. You can learn more about non-traumatic injuries by reviewing the types of acquired craniocerebral injuries.

Half of all traumatic brain injuries are caused by traffic accidents involving cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians. These accidents are the leading cause of head injuries among people under 50. For people over 50 years of age, falls are the leading cause of craniocerebral injuries of various types. About 20% of traumatic brain injuries are related to violence, namely gunshot wounds, assaults, and child abuse. Sports injuries cause about 3% of brain injuries. Half of craniocerebral injuries are related to alcohol consumption. Identifying the cause of brain injuries plays a vital role in predicting the outcome of the patient's treatment. Traumatic brain injury has severe physical and psychological consequences. Brain injuries can be classified as mild, moderate, and powerful, depending on the degree of brain damage. Some symptoms and signs appear immediately after a traumatic injury, and other characters appear after some time, sometimes up to a week. Symptoms vary depending on the injury's location and the damage's extent. Treatment of the consequences of a brain injury usually consists of two stages: immediate treatment and the subsequent process of effective rehabilitation. After a craniocerebral injury, the lesions' volume is determined, and the necessary therapy is selected individually. Several diagnostic procedures can be prescribed to clarify the condition and see the general picture of traumatic disorders. Computed tomography helps with a quick assessment of the nature of bone damage, diagnosis of brain hemorrhage, and detection of blood clots, strokes, and tumors; magnetic resonance imaging and electroencephalography make it possible to determine the severity of brain damage and restore its functions. When treating the consequences of a craniocerebral injury, if possible, conservative methods are initially used, with the help of which doctors try to stabilize all critical health indicators. Surgical procedures of treatment may be used. For example, removing hematomas or skull bones from brain tissue may be necessary.

Compensated stroke brain injury occurs when the brain is hit so hard that it causes the brain or skull to crash the opposite side of the impact. As a result, damage occurs not only in the affected area but also on the other side of the brain. Any injury can cause a brain injury, but these injuries are often particularly severe and cause adverse symptoms. In particular, a fight caused by a traffic accident can cause such injuries. Because brain damage has significant consequences, symptoms are often severe, and brain damage can require substantial medical support to recover fully. However, the specific prognosis depends on the location of the impact, the severity of the effects, the general condition of the brain, age, and other essential factors that affect the time of full recovery.

A concussion, sometimes called a mild traumatic brain injury, is the most common type of brain injury, resulting in hundreds of thousands of emergency room visits each year. A concussion, usually caused by a sudden blow to the head, jolts the brain and accelerates it in the direction of the force. In other words, a concussion shakes the brain inside the skull. Concussions range from mild to quite severe. A generation ago, most doctors considered concussions nothing serious. We now know that concussions can cause lifelong damage. People who have suffered multiple concussions may suffer from concussion syndrome. People who have suffered frequent concussions can develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy. This type of brain injury, prevalent in professional soccer players, can dramatically change mood, behavior, and brain function.

Cerebral contusion

A brain contusion causes a small amount of bleeding under the skin, and a concussion is similar to a stroke, often co-occurring. If a cerebral contusion has occurred and the bleeding does not stop on its own, it must be stopped surgically. The degree of craniocerebral trauma depends on the volume and duration of bleeding, surgical intervention consequences, and the injury's location.

Diffuse axonal damage

Diffuse axonal damage is similar to a concussion but caused by brain movement, but it is a much more severe injury. With diffuse axonal damage, the brain stem cannot keep up with the speed of action, which leads to disrupted brain connections. These tears are microscopic and cause varying degrees of damage that can be serious, even fatal. The severity of the symptoms of this type of injury largely depends on the area of the brain affected, the severity of the tear, and whether other injuries remain.

Second impact syndrome

Just as the regenerated cortex takes longer to heal and can leave scars, a second brain injury can cause more devastating damage. The consequences of second impact syndrome, sometimes called repetitive head trauma, depend on the injury's location, the severity of the initial injury, and the extent of the ongoing trauma. A second hit is more likely to cause more severe brain damage than a first hit. If you hit your head several months after a traumatic brain injury, see your doctor immediately, even if you feel fine.

Shaken baby syndrome

The shaken baby syndrome is similar to diffuse damage but usually has a more holistic effect. Babies are often injured when their parents shake them, and the consequences are often devastating and long-lasting.

Penetrating wound

A penetrating wound occurs when an object penetrates the skull and brain. These injuries often cause severe bleeding, blood clots, lack of oxygen in various brain areas, and other side effects that can be fatal if not treated immediately. Do not remove an object lodged in the skull, as removing the object lodged in the head may cause more bleeding or other devastating brain damage. Doctors often prefer to leave small things in the crown rather than remove them. Bullets are the leading cause of penetrating brain injuries. A penetrating injury occurs when an object enters the brain and exits elsewhere. These penetrating wounds tend to damage multiple sites and cause devastating bleeding. Also, some items inside the skull will slip out before coming out, dealing even more damage. Survivors of penetrating injuries may repeat neurosurgery, high doses of antibiotics, and various medical therapy to restore brain function. After all, the degree of disability and treatment prognosis depend on the localization, the severity of the injury, the presence of bleeding in the brain, and similar factors. Consequences of a closed craniocerebral injury do not necessarily appear immediately after the injury. This can happen months or even years after the injury. During this period, many people may develop central nervous system pathologies. The procedure for the treatment of closed craniocerebral injuries is carried out in two stages, which include intensive therapy and rehabilitation. Intensive treatment is based on methods of stabilizing the patient's condition; the rehabilitation process is aimed at the most effective treatment of the consequences of the disease. All treatment methods offered are developed individually based on the impression of the patient's brain.

