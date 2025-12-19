Nestlé Continues Perrier Production Amid Tightened Safety Measures

Nestlé has been granted the go-ahead to continue utilizing two wells for its renowned Perrier mineral water in France's Gard region amid the increasing scrutiny on mineral water production under challenging environmental conditions. The authorization comes with the caveat of enhanced safety and quality checks.

Following changes to its filtration system, Nestlé must conduct a supplemental study on how this affects the water's microbiome within a year, and maintain heightened safety checks for two years, before reassessing water quality. Three previously unused wells are permanently barred from producing Perrier.

This decision responds to previous allegations regarding illegal water treatments. Nestlé has switched to microfiltration which, according to the company, is secure and maintains the water's mineral balance. A Nestlé spokesperson noted these changes as part of their strategy to modernize and meet both environmental and consumer expectations.