Controversy Over Delhi Assembly's 'Phansi Ghar' Unfolds

The Delhi High Court is addressing a petition by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia about a summons related to the 'phansi ghar' controversy. The assembly secretariat contends the petition is premature, as the privileges committee is investigating claims about the site's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:06 IST
The Delhi High Court is examining a petition filed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, challenging the summons issued by the Delhi Assembly's privileges committee regarding the 'phansi ghar' issue. The assembly secretariat argues that the petition is premature, asserting that the committee is merely investigating the facts surrounding the existence of a 'phansi ghar'.

Representing the assembly secretariat, senior advocate Jayant Mehta contended that Kejriwal and Sisodia's non-appearance before the committee constitutes contempt of the House, despite no allegations of breach being made against them. The case is scheduled for further hearing on January 8.

The issue arose when BJP took power in Delhi and questioned the AAP's inauguration of the site as a symbolic 'phansi ghar', claiming it was historically used as a tiffin room. The privileges committee seeks to verify the authenticity of this historic claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

