Eight rockets fired at Turkish base in Iraq - Kurdish security group

Unidentified attackers fired eight rockets at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, two of which landed inside the facility, the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security organisation in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, said. A Turkish security source said the attack had caused no damage and there were no casualties in the base, without going into further detail.

01-02-2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified attackers fired eight rockets at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, two of which landed inside the facility, the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security organisation in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, said.

A Turkish security source said the attack had caused no damage and there were no casualties in the base, without going into further detail. An Iraqi security source who declined to be identified said an Iraqi contractor in the base had been wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the early hours on the Zilkan base, which hosts Turkish troops in Ninevah province of northern Iraq. Turkey has been carrying out operations in Iraq for decades against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases in the region. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

