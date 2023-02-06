Left Menu

Nanaia Mahuta visits India for advancing relationship

“Reconnecting New Zealand remains a key priority as we look to strengthen our economic resilience and progress ties with our international partners,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:01 IST
Nanaia Mahuta visits India for advancing relationship
Nanaia Mahuta returns to New Zealand on Sunday 12 February.  Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for India tomorrow as she continues to reconnect Aotearoa New Zealand to the world. 

The visit will begin in New Delhi where the Foreign Minister will meet with Vice President Hon Jagdeep Dhankar and her Indian Government counterparts, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. She will also travel to Mumbai to promote New Zealand’s education, trade, and tourism interests in India’s commercial and industrial capital.

“Reconnecting New Zealand remains a key priority as we look to strengthen our economic resilience and progress ties with our international partners,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and India have an energetic and vibrant relationship. We share strong people-to-people links with more than 240,000 people of Indian descent calling New Zealand home.                                                                           

“We also share ambitious goals between our countries and I will be reinforcing our commitment to supporting closer private sector collaboration and improved air services. The visit will also provide an opportunity to progress indigenous engagement, following initial discussions by Minister Whaitiri during her visit last year.

“With a focus on economic recovery and resilience, I will meet with the Chair of the India New Zealand Business Council and host a roundtable with NZTE representatives. These discussions will allow me to underline our strategy for lifting our bilateral commercial and economic ties.

“New Zealand sees India as a core and influential partner in the Indo-Pacific and we have welcomed their participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. This framework offers a key vehicle for engaging with India as part of a broader regional agenda.

“Both of our countries value each other’s perspectives on the Pacific region and we will discuss opportunities to work together in climate change and our views on regional security.

“When Minister Jaishankar visited Aotearoa New Zealand last year, we both agreed that the relationship was ready for its next phase. I look forward to building on this momentum and sharing our progress to join the International Solar Alliance, which India and France established in 2015 to promote solar energy cooperation and climate action globally,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nanaia Mahuta returns to New Zealand on Sunday 12 February. 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023