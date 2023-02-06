Left Menu

Ten Myanmar nationals arrested in Manipur for entering country without valid documents

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:19 IST
Ten Myanmar nationals arrested in Manipur for entering country without valid documents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Myanmar nationals including six women were arrested from Churachandpur district in Manipur for entering the country without any valid documents, police said on Monday.

Based on input about the presence of Myanmar nationals, a search operation was conducted at Vaal Veng area in New Lamka town on Sunday afternoon, during which ''the Myanmarese on seeing the police personnel tried to flee but were caught after a chase'' police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed, they came to Churachandpur from Myanmar. Eight of them hail from Mongwa in Myanmar.

A case has been registered against them under the Foreigners Act.

Chief minister N Biren Singh had previously said that legal action will be initiated against those people sheltering illegal immigrants.

Manipur shares a porous 398 km international border with Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023