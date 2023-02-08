Left Menu

Indian electrical technicians fined for trying to steal cable at Singapore police department

Three Indian-origin electrical technicians were fined for attempting to steal electric cable from their assigned place of work at a Singapore police department while another person handling live wire was electrocuted in 2020.Murugan Kothalam, 27, was electrocuted to death while handling the cables.Technicians Ezhilarasan Nagarajan, 26, and Radhakrishnan Elavarasan, 28, were fined Singapore dollars 1,000, while Balasubramaniyan Nivas, 29, was fined Singapore dollars 1,500.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 08-02-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 07:31 IST
Indian electrical technicians fined for trying to steal cable at Singapore police department
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Three Indian-origin electrical technicians were fined for attempting to steal electric cable from their assigned place of work at a Singapore police department while another person handling live wire was electrocuted in 2020.

Murugan Kothalam, 27, was electrocuted to death while handling the cables.

Technicians Ezhilarasan Nagarajan, 26, and Radhakrishnan Elavarasan, 28, were fined Singapore dollars 1,000, while Balasubramaniyan Nivas, 29, was fined Singapore dollars 1,500. All three of them had pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted theft. Deputy Public Prosecutor V Jesudevan told the court that Elavarasan and Nivas, working for Alltech Systems, arrived at Police National Service Department building around 10.30 am on October 15, 2020. The duo were instructed by their supervisor to pass the other two men a wrench needed to remove the hose reel box. Nivas and Elavarsan had planned to cut loose the cables and sell them. Nagarajan and Elavarasan bundled the cables and went to the main building to remove the hose reel. Later, Nivas heard a crashing sound and discovered Kothalam standing on a ladder which was shaking. Suspecting that Kothalam had been electrocuted, Nivas kicked the ladder and he fell on the ground. In court on Monday, the lawyers representing each offender asked the judge for a low fine citing the modest means of their clients, according to a media report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023