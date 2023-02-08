Left Menu

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 08-02-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 08:42 IST
Pregnant woman, daughter die after fire breaks out in house in UP
A 22-year-old pregnant woman and her two-year-old daughter died after a fire broke out at their house in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's husband and father-in-law have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Sabya village in Kothibhar area here on Tuesday, they said.

Gita and her daughter Arpita were killed in a fire that broke out at their house. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said locals told police that only the woman and her daughter were home at the time of the incident.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Gita's family, a case has been registered against her husband Sandeep, who she married five years ago, her father-in-law and others under sections 498 (dowry) and 304 B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Sandeep and his father have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

