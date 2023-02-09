Maha: Two held with ambergris worth Rs 5.5 cr in Sangli city

Police in Sangli city of Maharashtra has arrested two men for allegedly possessing ambergris or whale vomit worth Rs 5.5 crore, an official said. The two were arrested on a tip-off that they would be coming to sell ambergris in the city in western Maharashtra, the official said Wednesday. They told the police that the ambergris was brought with the help of their accomplice from Malvan in the coastal Sindhudurg district of the state. Sale and possession of ambergris, mostly used for creating perfume, is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)