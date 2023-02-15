Left Menu

Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka closes its visa centre after suspected break-in

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-02-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 16:59 IST
The visa processing centre of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has been closed temporarily due to a security incident reported there last night, the mission announced here on Wednesday.

According to a police source, an alleged break-in took place at the visa centre, prompting the Indian High Commission to close the visa processing operation.

''Due to a security incident reported last night, visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo would remain closed until further notice,'' the mission said in a statement.

''All applicants are requested to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly,'' it said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

