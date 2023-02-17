Medical negligence: Police rely on state medical council's opinion in absence of law

Devarsh Jain, now five years old, suffered severe brain bleeding at the time of birth in August 2017. However, the birth injury, which left him paralysed, was diagnosed seven months later.

His parents claim Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, where Devarsh's mother Sapna gave birth to him, deliberately hid the birth injury from them, depriving him of timely treatment. The hospital has denied any wrongdoing.

Sapna filed a police complaint in 2018. Police sent the complaint to the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) for expert opinion.

The DMC held that the hospital and doctors were innocent, thus exonerating them of criminal charges. Sapna challenged the council's opinion in court and an FIR was lodged on October 1, 2019.

Devarsh's is not the first case in which the DMC opinion has exonerated doctors accused of negligence. As a matter of practice, police take the DMC's opinion in all criminal complaints of medical negligence.

Explaining why police reach out to the DMC for expert opinions, a senior police official, who is part of the investigation into one such case of medical negligence, said government doctors are not bound to give their opinion to police.

''So, it is better to write to the regulator who will identify the specialists and offer an opinion,'' said the police official who did not wish to be named.

All Delhi doctors are registered with the DMC, he added.

There have been cases when high courts have taken into consideration the objection against the ''inherent bias'' of the medical councils and, instead, relegated the complaint to government hospitals for an expert opinion.

For instance, in the Himanshu Singhal vs State of NCT case, in which a child died during treatment for dysentery, the Delhi High Court asked Maulana Azad Medical College to constitute a medical board and submit its report.

In another case, Rashmi Dixit vs Medical Council of India (MCI) (now National Medical Commission), the Delhi High Court expressed deep anguish over the DMC and the MCI exonerating a doctor who was not qualified to conduct surgery.

Devarsh's father Sachin Jain, a lawyer, has also filed a petition on his son's behalf in the Delhi High Court challenging the DMC's power to give expert opinions.

The petition argued that the DMC is an elected body of doctors who generally protect other doctors and the council does not have the power to give expert opinions to the police in criminal cases.

He also cited a 2005 Supreme Court judgment in the Jacob Mathew case which laid down certain guidelines to be followed in criminal cases of negligence involving medical practitioners.

The judgement states, ''The investigating officer should, before proceeding against the doctor accused of rash or negligent act or omission, obtain an independent and competent medical opinion preferably from a doctor in government service qualified in that branch of medical practice who can normally be expected to give an impartial and unbiased opinion applying Bolam's test to the facts collected in the investigation.'' While laying down these guidelines, the court had also said that the central and state governments should frame certain guidelines in consultation with the MCI.

Praveen Khattar, who represented the DMC, argued that the DMC Act empowers the council to give its opinion in cases of alleged medical malpractice.

In a court affidavit, the DMC said that the Delhi High Court in Ramesh Dutt Sharma Vs. MCI case, while referring to the Jacob Mathew matter, has ''held that it found no infirmity with the action of the police authorities in relying on the opinion/view expressed by DMC/MCI in determining whether an FIR is to be registered or not''.

The matter is pending in court.

Despite the Supreme Court order 17 years ago, there is no statutory provision for the criminal investigation of cases of medical negligence.

The MCI passed a resolution for the first time on October 31, 2017, proposing to the government to constitute medical boards with doctors specialising in respective fields of medicine.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) wrote to the Union health ministry in September 2021 suggesting the constitution, terms of members and functioning of such medical boards.

Legal and medical experts said that a proper statutory framework will not only protect the interest of patients but also check cases of violence against doctors.

Former additional solicitor general of India Vivek Tankha, who had appeared as a senior counsel in the Jacob Mathew case, said as long as there are no statutory guidelines, the apex court order should be followed.

''If the government hasn't framed any guidelines till now, then someone should move the Supreme Court and file a contempt petition,'' said Tankha.

Dr Vinay Aggarwal, chairman of the Action Committee of the Indian Medical Association, stressed the need for a central act.

''At present, different states are following different provisions and there is an urgent need to have a central law to provide a proper mechanism to address both doctors' as well as patients' concerns,'' he said.

The law is needed to establish whether medical negligence took place during treatment or not and once it is established, there are enough provisions in the Indian Penal Code to deal with it, Aggarwal said.

