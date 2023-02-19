Left Menu

Tunisia expels European trade union chief for taking part in protest

Lynch's participation in the protests and remarks she made were a "blatant interference in Tunisian affairs", the government said. Thousands of members of the UGTT took to the streets of eight Tunisian cities on Saturday to protest against Saied's policies, accusing him of trying to stifle basic freedoms including union rights.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 01:23 IST
Tunisia expels European trade union chief for taking part in protest

Tunisia expelled the head of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) on Saturday after she took part in an anti-government protest organised by the country's UGTT union, one of Tunisia's leading political forces. The UGTT said the expulsion was "shocking" and opened up a confrontation with labour unions around the world.

Tunisian President Kais Saied declared the ETUC's Esther Lynch "persona non grata" and said the Irish citizen must leave the country within 24 hours. Lynch's participation in the protests and remarks she made were a "blatant interference in Tunisian affairs", the government said.

Thousands of members of the UGTT took to the streets of eight Tunisian cities on Saturday to protest against Saied's policies, accusing him of trying to stifle basic freedoms including union rights. Addressing one of the protests, Lynch called for the immediate release of detained union officials.

"We condemn this shocking decision ... it not only contains a confrontation against UGTT, but rather a with the international union movement", Sami Tahri, the senior official in the UGTT, told Reuters. He added that Lynch was being harassed and even prevented from leaving her hotel for dinner.

Saturday's mass protests marked an escalation in the union's campaign against Saied and followed its criticism of recent arrests of several anti-government figures, including politicians, a journalist, two judges and a senior UGTT official. The arrests have raised concerns of a wider crackdown on dissent and prompted the U.N. Human Rights Office to call for their immediate release.

The UGTT, which has more than 1 million members and has brought the country to a virtual standstill during strikes, has said the government is trying to stifle freedom of expression in a bid to deflect attention from the country's economic troubles. Saied, who shut down parliament in 2021, seizing most powers and moving to rule by decree before writing a new constitution, said this week that authorities do not target freedoms, but seek to hold everyone equally accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023