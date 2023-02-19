Karnataka: Policeman found dead in room

A 28-year-old police constable attached to the new seventh KSRP battalion was found dead in his rented room at Assaigoli near here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vimalanath Jain, a resident of Belagavi. He is suspected to have ended his life, they said.

Police said he was disturbed after the death of his mother a month ago. Jain, who was supposed to attend duty today, was found dead in his room. A case has been registered at the Konaje police station.

