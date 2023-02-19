Left Menu

Karnataka: Policeman found dead in room

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-02-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 20:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old police constable attached to the new seventh KSRP battalion was found dead in his rented room at Assaigoli near here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vimalanath Jain, a resident of Belagavi. He is suspected to have ended his life, they said.

Police said he was disturbed after the death of his mother a month ago. Jain, who was supposed to attend duty today, was found dead in his room. A case has been registered at the Konaje police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

