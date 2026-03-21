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Tragic Death of 'Farsa Wale Baba' Sparks Uproar on Cattle Vigilantism

Farsa wale Baba, a cow vigilante, was killed in a highway accident near the Haryana border during a suspected cattle smuggling attempt, causing public protests. Authorities attribute the mishap to poor visibility. The incident led to increased police presence as protesters blocked roads and clashed with officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura/Varanasi/Sambhal | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:07 IST
Tragic Death of 'Farsa Wale Baba' Sparks Uproar on Cattle Vigilantism
  • Country:
  • India

A cow vigilante known as 'Farsa wale Baba' died on a highway near the Haryana border. He and aides allegedly stopped a vehicle over suspected cattle smuggling, sparking protests and blockades as President Droupadi Murmu visited.

Authorities refuted claims of foul play, attributing the accident to poor visibility when a truck hit them. The truck carried grocery items, contrary to allegations. Tensions flared as locals clashed with police, requiring heavy law enforcement deployment.

Detentions followed as protests escalated. This incident highlights ongoing tensions over cattle vigilantism in the region, with calls for government action amid accusations of leniency towards cow smugglers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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