Confronting Europe's Colonial Past: A Call for Action Against Structural Racism
The European Union's anti-racism coordinator, Michaela Moua, urges confronting structural racism and colonial legacy in Europe. According to EU data, nearly half of African descent individuals face discrimination. Moua emphasizes the importance of equality data and critiques the EU's new anti-racism strategy for lacking genuine reparatory justice.
Structural racism is deeply rooted across Europe, according to the EU's anti-racism coordinator, Michaela Moua, who has called for institutions to confront their colonial legacies.
Speaking in Amsterdam, Moua cited EU Agency for Fundamental Rights data indicating that nearly half of people of African descent have faced discrimination, despite their educational qualifications. She stressed the need to dismantle these inequalities to safeguard democracy.
Moua highlighted the importance of improved equality data, as EU member states vary significantly in data collection on race and ethnicity. Though the EU's new anti-racism strategy, adopted in January, aims to enhance law enforcement and tackle racism, it has faced criticism for lacking a commitment to reparatory justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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