PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 16:36 IST
Drone recovered along international border in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BSF and the Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone along the international border of India and Pakistan in Punjab's Fazilka district on Monday, said a BSF official.

This is the second recovery of the unmanned aerial vehicle in the past 24 hours. Acting on specific information, the teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police launched a search operation in the New Hasta Kalan village area in Fazilka at around 9.30 am.

They recovered a quadcopter - DJI Matrice 300 RTK - from an open area in the village, said the official.

The BSF in coordination with Punjab Police once again captured a rogue drone, said the official.

The BSF on Sunday recovered the quadcopter along with 2.730 kg heroin from a field in Ghaniake village in Gurdaspur district.

On Saturday, the force recovered 20 packets of heroin and a cache of arms and ammunition after a gunfight with Pakistani smugglers along the international border in Gurdaspur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

