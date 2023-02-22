Gujarat: BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area off Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday apprehended three Pakistani fishermen from a creek area near the India-Pakistan border off the Kutch district coast in Gujarat and seized their boat.

The fishermen were inside the Indian territory of Sir Creek, the BSF said in a statement.

They were identified as Sayed Gulam Murtaja (65), Bashir Zavad (60) and Akbar Ali Abdul Gani (54), all residents of Karachi.

They told BSF officials that they inadvertently entered Indian side of the Sir Creek as the engine of their boat malfunctioned and due to high tide and heavy winds the boat drifted, the statement said.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from their boat or from their possession, it added.

