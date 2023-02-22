Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area off Kutch

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:52 IST
Gujarat: BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area off Kutch
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday apprehended three Pakistani fishermen from a creek area near the India-Pakistan border off the Kutch district coast in Gujarat and seized their boat.

The fishermen were inside the Indian territory of Sir Creek, the BSF said in a statement.

They were identified as Sayed Gulam Murtaja (65), Bashir Zavad (60) and Akbar Ali Abdul Gani (54), all residents of Karachi.

They told BSF officials that they inadvertently entered Indian side of the Sir Creek as the engine of their boat malfunctioned and due to high tide and heavy winds the boat drifted, the statement said.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from their boat or from their possession, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
2
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
3
Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences
Blog

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

 Global
4
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance
Blog

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023