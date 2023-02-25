Left Menu

Man killed during robbery attempt in east Delhi

The victim has been identified as one Sunil alias Yasin, they said.The police received information regarding the incident at C-34 Vijay Block in Laxmi Nagar around 8 pm on Friday.It was found that one Vinay Kumar and his associates Atul Kumar and Sahil occupied the flat, from where they ran a private business, Deputy Commissioner of Police East Amrutha Guguloth said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 11:29 IST
Man killed during robbery attempt in east Delhi
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly stabbed to death while resisting a robbery attempt in an east Delhi flat, police said on Saturday. The victim has been identified as one Sunil alias Yasin, they said.

The police received information regarding the incident at C-34 Vijay Block in Laxmi Nagar around 8 pm on Friday.

It was found that one Vinay Kumar and his associates Atul Kumar and Sahil occupied the flat, from where they ran a private business, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said. Around 6 pm on Friday, some people allegedly barged into the flat and tried to rob them. When they resisted, the accused allegedly attacked Atul and Sunil, the police said. Sunil had come to visit the flat residents when the alleged incident occurred. A case has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. Four people have been arrested in this connection while five are absconding, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023