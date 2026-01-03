Left Menu

Dow Surges Amidst Market Fluctuations as Chip Stocks Shine

The Dow closed higher on Friday, starting 2026 on a positive note, aided by gains in stocks like Nvidia and Intel. While the Dow recorded notable gains, S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced pressure from losses in consumer discretionary stocks. Analysts highlight elevated risks for the indices in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 02:36 IST
Dow Surges Amidst Market Fluctuations as Chip Stocks Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday on a high note, breaking a four-day losing streak and marking a positive start to 2026. Strong performances by chip makers, particularly Nvidia and Intel, were pivotal, although Wall Street's other major indexes, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, struggled to maintain solid gains.

Despite the upward movement in industrials and utilities, consumer discretionary stocks, which include giants like Amazon and Tesla, saw declines. Tesla's slip followed a consecutive annual drop in sales. Preliminary data showed the S&P 500 gaining modestly while the Nasdaq registered a small loss for the day, highlighting a mixed market sentiment.

Looking ahead, market analysts emphasize potential risks to index levels in the coming year, with the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory poised to influence global markets. Additionally, tariff policies from the Trump administration remain a critical factor, particularly affecting sectors like furniture retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

 Global
3
Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

 Global
4
Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026