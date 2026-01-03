Shaking Systems: Southern Mexico Rattled by Powerful Earthquake
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference and causing significant disruptions. Despite widespread evacuations and damage across Guerrero state, particularly in Acapulco, no fatalities were directly attributed to the quake. Airports reported minimal damage, allowing operations to continue uninterrupted.
A significant earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale rocked southern Mexico on Friday, impacting areas including the Pacific Coast state of Guerrero and the nation's capital, Mexico City, where President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference was briefly halted.
In the aftermath, 420 aftershocks were registered by Mexico's seismological service, with the most intense reaching magnitude 4.7. This seismic activity caused landslides, gas leaks, and infrastructure damage, although no fatalities were reported specifically from the earthquake itself.
The disruption extended to Acapulco, a vital tourist hub, which is still recovering from a prior hurricane. In Mexico City, despite alarming visuals of shaking buildings and street damage, authorities confirmed no significant structural wreckage. Airports in the affected regions sustained minimal damage, ensuring continued operations.
