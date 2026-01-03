Shaking Systems: Southern Mexico Rattled by Powerful Earthquake

A significant earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale rocked southern Mexico on Friday, impacting areas including the Pacific Coast state of Guerrero and the nation's capital, Mexico City, where President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference was briefly halted.

In the aftermath, 420 aftershocks were registered by Mexico's seismological service, with the most intense reaching magnitude 4.7. This seismic activity caused landslides, gas leaks, and infrastructure damage, although no fatalities were reported specifically from the earthquake itself.

The disruption extended to Acapulco, a vital tourist hub, which is still recovering from a prior hurricane. In Mexico City, despite alarming visuals of shaking buildings and street damage, authorities confirmed no significant structural wreckage. Airports in the affected regions sustained minimal damage, ensuring continued operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)