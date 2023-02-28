Drone downed near gas distribution station outside Moscow - regional official

A drone was downed in the Moscow region on Tuesday that had probably been intended to attack civil infrastructure, the region's governor said.

The drone was downed near a gas distribution station close to the city of Kolomna, 110 km (70 miles) southeast of Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

There was no damage to any infrastructure and no casualties, the governor said.

