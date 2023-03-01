Left Menu

Minor's skeleton found in UP village

Police have detained three suspects, including a man named Chandrabhan, his wife Sudha and brother Sultan, for interrogation, said Additional DCP South Ankita Sharma. Additional DCP South said the skeleton was found at a distance of around one-and-a-half kilometres from the victims house.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 01-03-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 08:49 IST
Minor's skeleton found in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A partial skeleton of a six-year-old girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste was found Tuesday from a secluded field of her village in the Sajati police station area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Prima facie, it looks like the girl might have been sexually assaulted before being murdered, said an official on the condition of anonymity. Police have detained three suspects, including a man named Chandrabhan, his wife Sudha and brother Sultan, for interrogation, said Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma. She said the girl went missing on Saturday after she left her house saying that she was going to her uncle's place which was located in the same village. After making a frantic search, the victim's family approached police the same night and lodged an FIR against four people, including Chandrabhan, his wife Sudha, brother Sultan and father Ram Prakash, for kidnapping the minor, Sharma said. Forensic experts were also called to gather evidence, she added. Additional DCP (South) said the skeleton was found at a distance of around one-and-a-half kilometres from the victim's house. ''We have decided to explore the rape angle during post-mortem examination apart from ascertaining the exact cause of death. We cannot rule out the possibility of the child being raped before being killed. But, it is too early to reach a conclusion,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023