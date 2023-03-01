Arunachal Cabinet discusses bill to check unfair means in recruitment

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet discussed the under-preparation draft for framing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, which will be placed in public domain soon to seek suggestions and inputs from all stakeholders.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday also took various important decisions.

The cabinet also decided to write to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with a request to conduct recruitment of Group A and B posts under the state government till the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is fully functional under Article 315(4) of the Constitution, government spokespersons Nyato Dukam and Nyamar Karbak told reporters here.

''Our government is committed to development and duty bound to deliver quick decisions in public interest,'' they said.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, in order to strengthen the indigenous local customary delivery of justice system and the Gaon Bura and Gaon Buri institutions and the traditional village councils in the state.

''The proposed amendment incorporates necessary provisions to empower the traditional village institute in delivering justice. This also empowers the head gaon burahs, gaon burahs and village council,'' the spokespersons said adding, the bill would be tabled in the ensuing Budget session of the assembly slated from March 6.

In view of the importance and urgency of protecting the drinking water sources from depletion, the cabinet also approved the proposed Bill for Arunachal Pradesh protection of catchment areas Bill 2023.

The bill is aimed at reversing the present trend of water depletion through various conservation activities and preservation of the natural resources.

''As we all know future growth or progress of humanity very much depends on availability of water. Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing rapid drying up of streams and rivers of late and if immediate steps are not taken to halt this impending catastrophe, the future generation would be deprived of water,'' Dukam said.

The bill has been prepared with a view to preserve and protect drinking water sources and catchment areas. The proposed bill is intended to make our water catchment areas more resilient to climate change and vulnerable risk reduction through its proposed protection activities, he added.

The bill envisages participation of various stakeholders with constitution of state level board, district level board and a committee at the village level. The bill which would be tabled in the assembly, aimed at promoting voluntary donation of land by the stakeholders for protection of the catchment areas.

