Maha: 12 cars destroyed in automobile garage fire in Thane

Twelve cars were destroyed after a fire broke out in an automobile garage in Maharashtras Thane district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.A person suffered a minor injury while handling a fire extinguisher, Ambernath Municipal Councils deputy fire officer S N Sutar said. The blaze erupted at around 7.30 am in the garage located on Ambernath-Badlapur road close to a supermarket and a gas station, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 12:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twelve cars were destroyed after a fire broke out in an automobile garage in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

A person suffered a minor injury while handling a fire extinguisher, Ambernath Municipal Council's deputy fire officer S N Sutar said. The blaze erupted at around 7.30 am in the garage located on Ambernath-Badlapur road close to a supermarket and a gas station, he said. The CNG cylinders of the cars parked in the garage exploded, shattering the vehicles, the official said.

Two fire engines from the Ambernath MIDC and one each from the Ambernath and Badlapur civic bodies were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, he said.

The garage was gutted and 12 cars were completely destroyed, the official said.

The firemen could save four cars parked outside the garage, he said.

The cause of the fire is being probed, the official said, adding the garage owner suspected foul play as the place had not opened for the day and its power supply was not on.

