Stock brokers' association calls for change in Holi holiday

Stock brokers' association Anmi has urged the government, exchanges and Sebi to shift the Holi holiday to March 8 from March 7.

At present, stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE-- and markets regulator Sebi on their respective websites have listed March 7 as holiday on account of Holi.

In its letter to the finance ministry, Sebi, stock exchanges and depositories, on Tuesday, Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) said Holi festival is falling on March 8 as against exchange trading holiday declared on March 7.

As per a notification issued by the central government on June 22 last year, March 8, 2023 has been declared as a public holiday applicable for central administrative offices located in Delhi/ New Delhi.

Besides, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) has made a similar request to the exchanges. It has asked exchanges to either shift the trading holiday from March 7 to March 8 or declare both days as trading holidays.

