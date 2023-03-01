FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research suspended

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the FCRA licence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) over violation of laws, officials said.

CPR was under scrutiny after Income Tax surveys on it and Oxfam India in September last year. The FCRA licence of CPR has been suspended over violation of laws, the officials said.

Oxfam's FCRA licence was suspended in January last year, after which the NGO had filed a revision petition with the home ministry. With the suspension of its licence, given under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), CPR will not be able to receive any funds from abroad.

