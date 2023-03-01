GST collection in HP rises by 25 pc in Feb
Goods and Service Tax collection in Himachal Pradesh rose by 25 per cent to Rs 377 crore in February, an official release said on Wednesday.
The GST collection in the current financial year so far is Rs 4,933 crore, which is 21 per cent more than the previous year, the release said.
Attributing the growth in GST collection to strengthened enforcement and improved taxpayer compliances, officials said that sustained training effort of the department has helped in capacity building of the tax officers making enforcement activities more effective.
The department has trained around 450 tax officers recently and verified 12 lakh e-way bills during road checking conducted in the current financial year.
Continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continues to be the focus areas for the department.
The department is set to surpass the revenue target of Rs 5,130 crore fixed by the government for the current financial year, the release said.
