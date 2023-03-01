Left Menu

560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: Govt tells Assembly

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:07 IST
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: Govt tells Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 560 fishermen from Gujarat are languishing in jails in Pakistan, the state government told the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Almost half of them (274) were apprehended by Pakistan in the last two years, said Gujarat State Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel.

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour.

As many as 193 fishermen were apprehended in 2021 while 81 were caught in 2022, the minister said.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency regularly apprehends fishermen from Gujarat accusing them of entering Pakistani waters by crossing the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) in the Arabian sea.

The Gujarat government has submitted required documents and proof of nationality of these fishermen to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the last two years to get them released from Pakistani jails, Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023