China and Belarus call for Ukraine peace in joint statement

China and Belarus have agreed to a joint statement calling for peace in Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing.

"(They) expressed deep concern about the development of the armed conflict in the European region and extreme interest in the soonest possible establishment of peace in Ukraine," Belta reported, citing a joint statement between China and Belarus.

