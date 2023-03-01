Left Menu

Woman, daughter found dead in house in Mangaluru

A 33-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Kodialbail Guthu in the city on Wednesday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Vijaya and her daughter Sumukha. They were found hanging in their house.Police said the woman hanged her daughter first before taking her own life.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-03-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 22:40 IST
Woman, daughter found dead in house in Mangaluru
A 33-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Kodialbail Guthu in the city on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijaya and her daughter Sumukha. They were found hanging in their house.

Police said the woman hanged her daughter first before taking her own life. She had also tried to kill her second daughter, however she escaped. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered at the Barke police station here and investigations are on.

