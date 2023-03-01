Left Menu

Rajasthan: Two robbery accused try to flee police custody, injured in exchange of fire

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 22:50 IST
Rajasthan: Two robbery accused try to flee police custody, injured in exchange of fire
  • Country:
  • India

Two men arrested in a robbery case were injured in an exchange of fire with police after they snatched a pistol from a police personnel and tried to escape from custody in Rajasthan's Jhunjunu on Wednesday, officials said.

A constable was also injured in the incident which took place when the police had taken the accused to Kuloth Khurd village to recreate a crime scene.

A police team had gone to Kuloth Khurd village with two men, Sanjay and Arjun, arrested in a robbery case when one of them snatched the pistol of a police personnel and fired at a constable in a bid to flee, said Station House Officer, Surajgarh, Ravindra Kumar.

Police personnel retaliated and the two accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said.

The accused were arrested in connection with a robbery of Rs 15 lakh in Kuloth Khurd village on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023