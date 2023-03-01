Rajasthan: Two robbery accused try to flee police custody, injured in exchange of fire

Two men arrested in a robbery case were injured in an exchange of fire with police after they snatched a pistol from a police personnel and tried to escape from custody in Rajasthan's Jhunjunu on Wednesday, officials said.

A constable was also injured in the incident which took place when the police had taken the accused to Kuloth Khurd village to recreate a crime scene.

A police team had gone to Kuloth Khurd village with two men, Sanjay and Arjun, arrested in a robbery case when one of them snatched the pistol of a police personnel and fired at a constable in a bid to flee, said Station House Officer, Surajgarh, Ravindra Kumar.

Police personnel retaliated and the two accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said.

The accused were arrested in connection with a robbery of Rs 15 lakh in Kuloth Khurd village on February 24.

