Left Menu

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 11:30 IST
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy, officials said on Thursday.

Dhal was taken into custody on Wednesday night under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court on Thursday where the ED will seek his custody.

According to a CBI FIR, AAP functionary Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal and Sameer Mahandru were actively involved in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government for the year 2021-22.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from the CBI FIR.

Till now, the ED has filed two chargesheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of 10 people, including Dhal.

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption done by government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders among others.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case by the CBI on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023