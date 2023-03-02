Left Menu

Man booked on charges of desecration of religious scripture in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 02-03-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Thursday said they have arrested a man on charges related to the desecration of a copy of a religious scripture in Phagwara.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said the accused, identified as Shankar, is a vegetable vendor from Uttar Pradesh but currently living in Gobindpura area here.

He said Shankar was arrested under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code on a complaint by a local.

Singh said the complainant told the police that Shankar came to his shop to get his mobile phone recharged.

The complainant said the accused gave him a religious book which he was using as a diary and on which over half a dozen telephone numbers of his relatives and others were noted.

''I was shocked to notice it and was further appalled when the accused flung it towards me, asking me to recharge the mobile mentioned there," the complainant told the police.

Further investigation is underway.

