Four killed in accident in Rajasthan's Tonk

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and three injured when their van rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Devdawas crossing on the national highway. The passengers were returning in the van to their homes in Deoli after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam temple. ''Four persons were killed and three injured. Their bodies have been kept at a nearby hospital's mortuary,'' Ghad police station SHO Radhakishan Meena said. The victims have been identified as Manish Sharma, his wife Ishu, brother Amit and van driver Ravi. The injured have been referred to the district hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by the van driver dozing off. The matter is being investigated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)