Left Menu

Four killed in accident in Rajasthan's Tonk

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and three injured when their van rammed into a truck in Rajasthans Tonk district on Thursday, police said.The accident occurred at the Devdawas crossing on the national highway. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by the van driver dozing off.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 13:55 IST
Four killed in accident in Rajasthan's Tonk
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and three injured when their van rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Devdawas crossing on the national highway. The passengers were returning in the van to their homes in Deoli after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam temple. ''Four persons were killed and three injured. Their bodies have been kept at a nearby hospital's mortuary,'' Ghad police station SHO Radhakishan Meena said. The victims have been identified as Manish Sharma, his wife Ishu, brother Amit and van driver Ravi. The injured have been referred to the district hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by the van driver dozing off. The matter is being investigated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023