Blinken, Lavrov spoke briefly on margins of G20 meeting - U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:06 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

At the meeting Blinken underscored to Lavrov that Washington is prepared to support Ukraine to defend itself for as long as it takes, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

