Always prepared to meet any challenge on borders: Army’s Northern Commander

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:15 IST
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday said the Army was always prepared to meet any challenge and will spare no effort in ensuring the integrity of national borders. He was speaking at the northern command investiture ceremony organised at the Mathura military station with military precision and detail, the Army said in a statement here.

It said 66 awardees received gallantry and distinguished service awards at the event presided by the General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command.

This included 49 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), one Yudh Seva Medal, four Sena Medals for Distinguished Service, 10 Vishisht Seva Medals and one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal, the statement said.

The Army said a total of 33 officers, three junior commissioned officers and 29 other ranks were awarded and recognised for various acts of valour and distinguished services. One Sena Medal (Gallantry) was received on behalf of rifleman Hussain Khan, who is in coma after being injured in an operation, by his father. Lt Gen Dwivedi congratulated all awardees for their conspicuous bravery and dedication to duty, and urged all those present to emulate their achievements.

He also highlighted the extremely challenging conditions along the borders and reiterated that the Indian Army was always prepared to meet any challenge and spare no effort in ensuring a peaceful internal security situation and the integrity of the national borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

