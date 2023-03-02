Maha: 61 kg of drugs worth Rs 250 crore destroyed

Seized narcotic substances and prescription drugs weighing 61 kilograms were destroyed at a common hazardous waste treatment facility in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Thursday, the Customs department said.

The drugs disposed of included heroin, cocaine and commonly abused medications like alprazolam and tramadol, the department said in a release, adding that they were worth nearly Rs 250 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)