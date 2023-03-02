Left Menu

Chitrakoot jail superintendent, jailor held for aiding meeting of MLA Abbas Ansari and his wife ‘illegally’

Chitrakoot Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Sagar and jailor Santosh Kumar were arrested on Thursday in connection with the meeting of MLA Abbas Ansari and his wife Nikhat Bano in the deputy jailors room, a senior police official said.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:17 IST
Chitrakoot Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Sagar and jailor Santosh Kumar were arrested on Thursday in connection with the meeting of MLA Abbas Ansari and his wife Nikhat Bano in the deputy jailor's room, a senior police official said. "The arrested jail officials are accused of aiding the unauthorised meeting of Ansari and his wife," Additional Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi said.

On February 10, District Magistrate Abhishek Anand and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla had raided the Chitrakoot district jail on getting information about the meeting of Ansari and his wife as well as his driver Niyaz in contravention of rules. Many mobile phones and other material, including foreign currency, were found in possession of Nikhat, Tripathi said, adding that both Nikhat and Niyaz were arrested on February 11 and taken on remand by police on February 17. Meanwhile, on February 20, police caught Samajwadi Party leader Faraz Khan and another Navneet Sachan who had helped the trio and sent them to Lucknow jail on February 24. On the basis of a complaint from Sub-Inspector in-charge of the Ragauli Jail police station, Shyamdev Singh, an FIR was lodged against five people — Nikhat Bano, Ahmad, Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar, the deputy jailor and a constable. Tripathi said seven people have so far been arrested in this case. Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau and son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been in prison for the last three months in a money laundering case.

