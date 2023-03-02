Subhas Chandra Lal Das gets two-year extension as DG Hydrocarbons

Senior bureaucrat Subhas Chandra Lal Das was on Thursday given two years extension as director general of hydrocarbons under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a personnel ministry order said.

Lal, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed on the post in 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Das' tenure for a period of two years beyond 25.03.2023 or until further orders, it said.

