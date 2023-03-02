Tunis governor refuses protest permit citing alleged plot

The governor of Tunis has refused a request by the Salvation Front opposition coalition to hold a protest on Sunday, citing an alleged plot against state security for which several Salvation Front members have been arrested.

Police have in recent weeks detained numerous prominent critics of President Kais Saied, including politicians, protest leaders, the owner of a major media outlet and a prominent businessman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)