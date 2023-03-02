Tunisian union says international delegation to be barred from country

Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union said on Thursday that the authorities had told it they would bar a delegation from the International Trade Union Confederation from entering the country.

The UGTT plans to stage a protest on Saturday against President Kais Saied, who has cracked down in recent weeks on prominent opponents of his seizure of broad political powers.

