UN chief names Cindy McCain to run World Food Programme

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday that Cindy McCain, widow of the late U.S. Republican Senator John McCain, will lead the U.N. World Food Programme.

Cindy McCain is currently the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. She will replace David Beasley, a former Republican governor from South Carolina, who steps down after six years in the role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)