Married couple ends life in Rajasthan’s Karauli
A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthans Karauli district, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh 30 and his wife Meena 25, SHO Kaila Devi Ramdayal said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, the SHO said.
- Country:
- India
A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh (30) and his wife Meena (25), SHO (Kaila Devi) Ramdayal said. On Saturday evening, the couple consumed poison in their field. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed during treatment, he said.
The couple had two children. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaila Devi
- Rajasthan
- Karauli
- Meena
- Dinesh
ALSO READ
I-League: Mumbai Kenkre, Rajasthan United play out goalless draw
3 held for assault on man after hanging him from tree in Rajasthan's Udaipur: Police
Man assaulted in Rajasthan's Udaipur, 3 arrested
"Rajasthan police acted like Talibani in Bhiwani incident": VHP Secretary Surendra Jain
Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former deputy Pilot appointed AICC members