Married couple ends life in Rajasthan’s Karauli

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthans Karauli district, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh 30 and his wife Meena 25, SHO Kaila Devi Ramdayal said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, the SHO said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh (30) and his wife Meena (25), SHO (Kaila Devi) Ramdayal said. On Saturday evening, the couple consumed poison in their field. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed during treatment, he said.

The couple had two children. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, the SHO said.

