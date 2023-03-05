Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

The Dutch branch of climate activist group Extinction Rebellion protested on Sunday next to Rembrandt's painting The Night Watch in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum. Two of protesters, dressed in t-shirts emblazoned with climate slogans, held up a replica of the famous painting in which the night watchmen it depicts were submerged in water, referring to their slogan "There is no art on a flooded planet".

Rijksmuseum was not immediately available for comment.

